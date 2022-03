Bodies Of 22 People Pulled Out From Rubble Resulting Of Air Strikes In Chernihiv

The bodies of 22 people were pulled out from under the rubble as a result of air strikes in Chernihiv.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Rescue work continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military launched a missile attack on a multi-storey residential area in the center of Chernihiv.