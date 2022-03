The border guards and the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reached the line of the state border in Sumy region.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the seventh day of the war with the aggressive terrorist state Russia, the border guards of the 5th border detachment, together with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reached the line of the state border of Ukraine in Sumy region," he wrote.

Danilov noted that the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine carry out the tasks of mercilessly destroying the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine.

He added that during the day the Russian occupation troops failed to make significant progress in any of the directions, the offensive was stopped.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.