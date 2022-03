9,000 Russian Military Killed And Wounded Since Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

9,000 Russian troops have been killed and wounded since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to March 3 tentatively amounted to: personnel - about 9,000 people," the statement says.

Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed 217 enemy tanks, 900 units of armored combat vehicles, 90 artillery systems, MLRS - 42, air defense systems - 11, aircraft - 30, helicopters - 31, vehicles - 374, light speed boats - 2, fuel tanks - 60, operational-tactical level UAV - 3.

The data is being specified.

Counting is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops from February 24 to March 2 amounted to 5,840 people killed and wounded.