Russian invaders shelled Chernihiv on Thursday, oil depot is on fire.

The Interior Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 3 at about 8:10 a.m. a shell hit an oil depot on Chudynova Street in Chernihiv. As a result, a tank group with a total capacity of 3,000 cubic meters of diesel fuel ignited," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

Information about the victims and injured is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said that all exits from Chernihiv were mined.