5 People Injured Due To Missile Attack In Sumy

5 people were injured due to an enemy missile attack in Sumy.

Chairman of the Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured.

They were received at the hospital.

The city is completely controlled by territorial defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the city of Okhtyrka (Sumy region), Russian invaders blew up an oil depot.