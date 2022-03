Ukraine calls on international organizations, including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to intensify the provision of humanitarian assistance to the country.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The adviser noted that the villages and cities where the columns of Russian troops are stationed immediately turn into places of looting, robbery, and murder of citizens.

Podoliak stressed the need to organize humanitarian corridors for the supply of food, medicines, ambulance passage, and the evacuation of children.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, Vice Prime Minister / Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine expected more assistance for the civilian population from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations (UN), and the OSCE.