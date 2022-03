Ukraine paid the coupon on Eurobonds.

Deputy Executive Director from Ukraine at the International Monetary Fund / ex-deputy head of the National Bank Vladyslav Rashkovan announced this on the Facebook social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In this case, the amount of the payment is not specified.

The Ministry of Finance assures that even in the face of military aggression, the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury and the NBU ensure that all necessary payments are made.

As of February 28, the balances on the single treasury account amounted to UAH 33 billion, which is enough for current payments.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, eight years ago, after the escape of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, when the Russian Federation began the occupation of Crimea, there was only UAH 108,100 in the account in the State Treasury.