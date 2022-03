Ukrzaliznytsia Provided Armed Forces Of Ukraine With 20 Refrigerated Cars For Removal Of Bodies Of Killed Russ

Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 20 refrigerated cars for the removal of the bodies of the killed Russian invaders.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrzaliznytsia was tasked with sending 20 wagons to take out the killed of the Russian army from the Fastiv, Odesa-Zastava, Podilsk, Merefa, Zaporizhia stations. The carrying capacity of one refrigerated wagon is 50 tons, that is, we can take out 10,000 killed of Russian soldiers of occupying army," the statement says.

According to the statement, at present the wagons are already at the stations waiting for full loading.

Ukrzaliznytsia is also developing regulations for the movement of such trains at a sanitary distance from other trains and settlements.

"These wagons will be used exclusively for the transportation of the killed invaders of the Russian army. The killed Ukrainian soldiers are evacuated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, without the use of the rolling stock of Ukrzaliznytsia," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that during the week of the war, the Ukrainian military killed almost 9,000 Russian soldiers.