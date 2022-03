Ukrainian air defense destroyed a Russian Su-30 aircraft over Irpin, Kyiv region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Makariv, Kyiv region.

On February 24 at about 5 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.