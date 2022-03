Kherson Mayor Kolykhaev Asks For ‘Green Corridor’ For Evacuation Of Killed And Wounded, Transportation Of Food

Mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhaev has requested the establishment of a "green corridor" for evacuation of the killed and the wounded from the city and transportation of food and medicines to the city.

Kolykhaev announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To the attention of all mass media: Kherson-based, regional, nationwide, and international! All journalists who know me, who love Kherson, and are rooting for its fate, I ask you to use your power as the fourth estate to help us obtain a ‘green corridor’ for the evacuation of the wounded and the dead and the transportation of medicines and food to the city. Without all this, the city will perish!" the Kherson mayor wrote.

According to him, he is counting on the friendly participation of journalists and their contacts not only with Ukrainian, but also with world politicians.

"Help Kherson obtain the opportunity to save its people from an impending humanitarian catastrophe," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the latest information, Russian invaders have seized the railway station and the port in Kherson and Russian military equipment stands in front of the building of the regional state administration.