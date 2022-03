More than UAH 6 billion has been transferred into the National Bank of Ukraine’s special account for supporting the Ukrainian army.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Friends, the equivalent of over UAH 6 billion has been transferred into the special account that the National Bank opened for supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of March 2, 2022," the statement said.

In particular, the equivalent of over UAH 253.5 million in foreign currency was transferred from abroad.

The National Bank of Ukraine has already transferred more than UAH 1.6 billion for the needs of the military, including in UAH 450 million for the needs of the National Guard (02/26/2022); UAH 150 million for the needs of the National Police (02/28/2022); UAH 1,025.3 million for the needs of the Ministry of Defense (UAH 182.3 million on 02/28/2022, UAH 675 million on 03/01/2022, and UAH 168 million on 03/01/2022).

The balance of funds on the special account is currently UAH 4.53 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special multi-currency account for assisting the Ukrainian army.