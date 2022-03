A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. Photo by Allie Joseph/NYSE/ Xinhua.

U.S. stocks fell sharply as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76%, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55%, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59%, to 13,532.46.

Ten of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with financials down 3.71%, leading the laggards. Energy rose 1.03%, the lone gaining group.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded flat with five of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Investors remained concerned as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, clouding the outlook for global growth.

Investors also digested a slew of mixed economic data. The IHS Markit final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 57.3 in February from 55.5 in January, lower than market expectation of 57.5.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported its manufacturing PMI at 58.6%, an increase of one percentage point from the January reading of 57.6%.