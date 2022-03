5,840 Russian Military Killed And Wounded Since Start Of Russia’s Invasion

A total of 5,840 Russian military have been killed and wounded since the start of the Russia’s invasion.

The Ministry of Defense has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Ukrainian military men have eliminated 211 tanks, 862 armored vehicles, 85 artillery systems, 40 multiple-launch rocket systems, 9 anti-air vehicles, 30 planes, 31 helicopters, 355 light vehicles, 2 light speedboats, 60 fuel cisterns, and 3 unmanned aerial aircraft.

Data is being specified.