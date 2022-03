Canada has banned Russian ships from entering Canadian ports and internal waters.

The Canadian Government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In response to President Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada continues to take strong action. Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray announced today that the Canadian government intends to ban Russian-owned or registered vessels and fishing vessels to enter Canadian ports and inland waters. The ban is expected to take effect later this week based on orders made under the Special Economic Measures Act," it said.

It is noted that these actions are part of an ongoing coordination effort between G7 partners and like-minded countries aimed at holding the Russian leadership accountable for the escalation of aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the UK asks its ports not to provide access to Russian ships.