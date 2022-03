Russian Troops Fire Missiles At SBU Building, National Police And Karazin National University In Kharkiv

Russian troops fired missiles at the building of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region, and the building of Karazin Kharkiv National University.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Rocket strikes were carried out at 8 a.m. on March 2.

As a result of the shelling according to preliminary data, 3 people were injured.

90 people and 21 units were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the rocket attack.

Works continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to preliminary data, 7 people died and 24 were injured due to the rocket shelling at the building of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.