The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have closed navigation in the northwestern region of the Black Sea in order to ensure the safety of civilian navigation.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 27, ships of the Russian Navy seized 2 more civilian Ukrainian ships with 50 civilian crew members near the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea.

On February 26, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced that Russian warships had seized and were holding the civilian rescue ship Sapphire near Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, and communication with the ship was lost.

On February 24, the Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea was attacked from Russian ships.

The island was captured, and communication with the border guards was lost.

It was believed that the soldiers died.

On February 26, the State Border Service stated that all Ukrainian defenders of the island could be alive.

On February 28, the Navy announced that the marines and border guards taken prisoner by the Russian military on the Zmiinyi Island were alive.