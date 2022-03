On March 1, the Ministry of Finance placed military bonds worth UAH 8.1 billion.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Ministry of Finance placed securities with a maturity of 56 days and a yield of 10% per annum for UAH 20.7 million.

Securities with a maturity of one year and a yield of 11% were placed for UAH 8,122.452 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue military bonds up to UAH 400 billion.