Eight people were killed and six injured in an airstrike on a residential building in Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 4 p.m., as a result of an airstrike between the 2nd and 3rd entrances of a five-story residential building (six entrances in total) in Kharkiv, eight people were killed and six people were injured, 38 people were rescued (of which two people were released from the rubble),” the statement says.

Work continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured due to a missile attack on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.