Projectile Hits Maternity Hospital Of Adonis Private Network Near Kyiv

Not far from Kyiv, a shell hit the maternity hospital of the private network Adonis.

Vitalii Hirin, General Director of the Adonis network, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Hirin, all people were evacuated from the damaged building.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia carried out 3 missile and bomb attacks on Kyiv on February 28, targeting the Kyiv Thermal Power Plant 6 in Kyiv.