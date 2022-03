Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has called on Ukrainian YouTube bloggers to launch a round-the-clock broadcast for Russian citizens.

Fedorov wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appeal to all Ukrainian YouTube bloggers. Unite and launch a 24/7 broadcast in Russian for the citizens of the Russian Federation. We will do everything to make it in the TOP. We will help with the content," Fedorov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24.