Ukraine has received humanitarian aid from Poland.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, humanitarian aid from Poland (medicines, hygiene products, water, and food) arrived in Kyiv on February 28.

In particular, Ukraine received almost 2,700 kilograms of food, gauze, hydrogel bandages, and solutions for infusions.

"The medicines and hygiene products were delivered to the Red Cross Society of Ukraine and sent to the warehouses of the Ministry of Health. They will all be distributed among medical institutions soon. The food and the water will be delivered to the Okhmatdyt Specialized National Children's Hospital," the statement said.

According to the statement, two more trains carrying water and medicines are expected soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health has launched cryptocurrency wallets for collecting aid for doctors.

Medical institutions will be funded without interruption during the martial law in Ukraine.