Russia Planning To Disrupt Communications And Spread False Reports Ukrainian Leadership Has Agreed To Capitula

Russia intends to disrupt communications and spread false reports claiming that the Ukrainian leadership has agreed to capitulate.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Reznikov, the available information indicates that Russian invaders are preparing to launch a major information and psychological operation soon.

The goal of the operation is to break the resistance of Ukrainians and the Ukrainian army with the help of lies, he wrote.

“Initially, they plan to disrupt communications. After that, fake reports that the Ukrainian military-political leadership has agreed to capitulate will be disseminated in large quantities. This is false," he wrote.

