All Exits From Chernihiv Mined – Head Of Chernihiv Regional Administration Chaus

Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, said that all exits from Chernihiv had been mined.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Chernihiv is ready for defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, police and public activists stopped a column of Russian tanks in Chernihiv region without a fight.