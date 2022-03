About 80,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, have returned to Ukraine since Russia's attack on the country began on February 24.

The State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"People have not only left Ukraine in the five days of repulsion of the aggression. Almost 80,000 of our compatriots, most of them men, have returned home. Patriots who worked or temporarily lived abroad have returned to Ukraine to join the ranks of the Armed Forces, other military formations, and territorial defense forces," the statement said.

According to the statement, almost 108,000 people and almost 15,000 vehicles crossed Ukraine’s western border on February 28, which is approximately 10% fewer than the numbers on February 27.

About 8,000 vehicles are currently in queues, the statement said.

In addition, according to the statement, almost 96,000 people left Ukraine for the European Union and Moldova. In particular, almost 61,000 people crossed Ukraine’s border with Poland and the others went to Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

According to the State Border Guard Service, all the checkpoints on the western border are working around the clock, checks and entry/exit procedures have been simplified as much as possible, and the list of documents needed to leave the country has been minimized.

Border guards and customs officials of neighboring countries have also simplified the procedures for crossing into their territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Ukraine closed its border with Russia and Belarus on February 28, but Ukrainians can return to the country.