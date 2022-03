At Least 10 People Killed And More Than 20 Injured Due To Missile Attack On Kharkiv Regional Administration

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured due to a missile attack on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At least 10 people were killed, more than 20 were injured, about 10 people were rescued from the rubble by rescuers and volunteers," the State Emergency Service reports.

Work continues to clear the rubble.

In the building of the regional administration, the staircase was completely destroyed and partially the corridors on all floors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday morning, the Russian military launched a missile into the Kharkiv Regional Administration, part of the building was destroyed.