MasterCard has blocked the access of sub-sanctioned Russian banks to the payment system.

MasterCard announced this in a statement published on the company's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company noted that the invasion of the Russian armed forces was devastating for the people of Ukraine.

MasterCard also said that at the moment, together with partners, it is working to direct funding and humanitarian assistance to where it is most needed.

The company emphasizes that cyber threats and cyberattacks have increased dramatically in recent years.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine is asking the leaders of the global financial community to impose sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia and freeze its assets.