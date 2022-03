Chairperson of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine Valerii Patskan notes that Ukraine should demand writing of its external debts.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He considers that international financial organizations must revise the debt policy and annul Ukraine’s debts.

"The aggressor will be eliminated! And we are facing the restoration of the country!" the head of the Accounting Chamber said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the banking system works stably.