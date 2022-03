Ukraine is calling on all countries to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video address on March 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime. This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation. After this, Russia is a terrorist state. Obviously. And it should go official. We call on all states of the world to immediately and effectively respond to such criminal tactics of the aggressor and declare that Russia is carrying out state terrorism. We demand full accountability for terrorists in international courts," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Kharkiv and Kyiv are now the most important targets for Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 1 at 8:02 a.m., Russian military launched a rocket at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, a part of the building was destroyed.