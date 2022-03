Russia Carries Out 3 Missile And Bomb Strikes On Kyiv On February 28, TPP-6 At Gunpoint – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had carried out three missile and bomb attacks on Kyiv on February 28, targeting the Kyiv Thermal Power Plant 6 in Kyiv.

The head of state said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“And now what concerns Kyiv, our beautiful capital, where our beautiful state, our security is based. For the enemy, Kyiv is a key goal. They want to break our national statehood. Therefore, the capital is constantly under threat. They want to disable the power plant and leave the city without electricity. We did not let them break the defense of the capital. And they send saboteurs to us. Constantly. Hundreds. We neutralize them all," the head of state said.

He added that a round-the-clock coordinating headquarters was created, which collects all requests from regional administrations regarding the lack of the most necessary goods.

"Products, medicines, fuel, equipment. The headquarters directly finds suppliers who can quickly and efficiently cover these needs. This is the restoration of supply chains broken by the war," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had been hit by 56 enemy missile attacks since the start of Russia's aggression.