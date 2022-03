Ukrainian Military Shoot Down 5 Russian Fighters During Enemy Air Raid On Vasylkiv And Brovary - Defense Minis

The Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian fighters during an enemy air raid on Vasylkiv and Brovary in Kyiv region.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense announced this on the Facebook social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Near Kyiv, the Buk M-1 anti-aircraft missile system shot down an enemy cruise missile and a helicopter.

Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft worked in squads and in pairs and delivered several missile and bomb strikes on armored columns and enemy manpower in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Su-24m delivered at least four devastating bombing strikes on tank columns, columns of mechanized equipment, a motorcade with fuel and lubricants in Chernihiv region and near Berdiansk.

Crews of Bayraktar strike drones destroyed an enemy tank and two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military launched a rocket at the Kharkiv regional administration, a part of the building was destroyed.