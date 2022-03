The Russian military launched a rocket into the Kharkiv regional administration building, a part of the building was destroyed.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The data on the victims and injured are being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a shell hit the maternity hospital of the Adonis private network not far from Kyiv.

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said that nine people were killed and 37 injured due to the shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops on Monday, February 28.