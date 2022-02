3 Five-Story Houses Destroyed Due To Enemy Missile Attack On Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva And Kalynivka in Kyiv Regi

Three five-story houses were destroyed due to an enemy missile attack on Vasylkiv, Bila Tserkva and Kalynivka (all in Kyiv region).

This is indicated in statements of the press services of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the State Emergency Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Mayor of Brovary (Kyiv region) Ihor Sapozhko reports that six people were injured as a result of a missile attack in the city.