The Cabinet of Ministers has approved paying UAH 100,000 to every military man a month.

Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Families of military men killed in the war will receive a one-time payment of UAH 15 million divided into equipment parts among the recipients.

He noted that the respective decision was taken by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine today pursuant to the respective decrees of the President of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will issue military bonds on March 1.