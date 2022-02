6 People Injured Due To Air Raid In Brovary – City Mayor Sapozhko

Mayor of Brovary (Kyiv region) Ihor Sapozhko reports that as a result of an air raid in the city, six people were injured.

He has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sapozhko urged the inhabitants of the city not to leave the shelter.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised French President Emmanuel Macron to stop firing Russian troops on the civilian population of Ukraine.