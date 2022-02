Woman Killed, 15 Military And 16 Civilians Hospitalized Due To Shelling In Kharkiv

A woman was killed, 15 military and 16 civilians were hospitalized due to shelling in Kharkiv.

The Kharkiv City Council announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the last shelling of the city of Kharkiv, 15 military and 16 civilians were admitted to hospitals with injuries of varying severity. One woman (civilian) was killed. Since the shelling ended recently, the number of wounded may change, and the number of killed will be announced later," it says.

In total, two Kharkiv hospitals received 44 wounded, of which 20 were military.

Of those who arrived, two military and five civilians died.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military carried out a massive shelling of Kharkiv from Grad multiple launch rocket systems.