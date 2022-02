Ukraine will issue war bonds on March 1.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the conditions of military aggression of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Finance offers citizens, businesses and foreign investors to support the budget of Ukraine by investing in military government bonds.

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the uninterrupted provision of the financial needs of the state in a state of martial law.

The main conditions of military government bonds are as follows:

par value of one bond – UAH 1,000; term of circulation - one year; the rate of return will be determined at the auction.

The first auction will be held tomorrow, March 1, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue war bonds up to UAH 400 billion.