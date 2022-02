Ukraine Asking Global Financial Community Leaders To Impose Sanctions Against Central Bank Of Russia And Freez

Ukraine is asking the leaders of the global financial community to impose sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia and freeze its assets.

Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Daniil Hetmantsev wrote this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

First of all, the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy asks the leaders of the global financial community to:

- impose sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia and immediately freeze its assets;

- prohibit the Central Bank of Russia any access to any operations and assets;

- prohibit any Russian organizations from accessing SWIFT;

- sanctions and freezing of assets of all Russian oligarchs within 24 hours, unless they publicly oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine;

- prohibit all investments in Russian assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that the imposed sanctions are already causing an economic blow to Russia.