Ukraine Calls On European And Asian Countries To Stop Railway Communication With Russia

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has called on the countries of all Europe and Asia to stop railway communication with Russia.

This is indicated in the statement of the company on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 32 countries closed their airspace to Russia.

Ukrzaliznytsia has set up a humanitarian center at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv.