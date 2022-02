The Interior Ministry says cyber-troops hacked into the Kremlin's website, resulting in the Kremlin's entire phone base being obtained.

Adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Vadym Denysenko announced this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the cyber-troops, we hacked the Kremlin's website, and we have free access to the entire telephone base of the Kremlin. From the heads of the administration to their journalists, public organizations, and their fortune-tellers," he said.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs encourages citizens to call these phones and make audio and video recordings of conversations.

"Then it will be the evidence base," Denysenko said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also calls for posting these records on social networks.

