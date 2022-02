Russian Occupiers Slow Down Pace Of Their Offensive, But Still Making Attempts To Build On Success In Certain

The Russian occupiers have slowed down the pace of the offensive, but still continue to try to develop success in certain areas in the offensive operation against Ukraine.

This is stated in the operational summary of the army department of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Ukrainian military continue to successfully repel attacks even on the outskirts, so the enemy refuses to attack.

It is noted that the enemy realized that propaganda and reality are different.

The defenders of Ukraine continue to hold a strong defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military burned a convoy of enemy equipment near Makariv, Kyiv region.