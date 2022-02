Ukraine Calls On EU To Consider Its EU Membership Under Accelerated Special Procedure

Ukraine calls on the European Union to consider its membership in the EU under an accelerated special procedure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on February 27 he spoke about this with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia did not believe in such a solidary and strong reaction of the world to its aggression, but the Ukrainians changed history and the EU decided to supply weapons to Ukraine, changing its original position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 27, in support of Ukraine, the EU decided for the first time to finance the procurement and delivery of weapons to the country that was attacked.

The EU also decided to increase sanctions against Russia and Belarus supporting it, in particular, the EU decided to close its airspace to all Russian aircraft, including the private jets of the oligarchs.