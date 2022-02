Negotiations have begun between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on possible steps to achieve peace.

A video recording of the beginning of the talks was shown on television by the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The video shows how the head of the presidential administration of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, on behalf of Aleksandr Lukashenko, greeted the participants of the delegation of Russia and Ukraine.

After that, the broadcast was interrupted.

According to the Belarusian media, the beginning of the meeting was broadcast online, but later the broadcast was turned off at the request of the Russian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 28, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in the area of ​​the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to participate in negotiations with representatives of Russia.