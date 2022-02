The Paralympic Villages in the Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones have officially opened, with more than 630 people checking in on the first day. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The three zones have completed the transition for the 2022 Paralympics just as delegations from multiple countries began arriving, including Chinese athletes. The villages will provide comprehensive services in areas like food, accommodation and transportation.

The Paralympic Village in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Apartments, gyms, entertainment centers and other areas have been equipped with temporary accessible facilities. A maintenance center has also been set up inside the villages with 500 volunteers. From March 4 to 13, 49 delegations will compete for 78 gold medals.