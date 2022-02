Nuclear power plants operate stably as usual.

Energoatom, the national nuclear energy generating company, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, there are no violations of the conditions of safe operation, the radiation, fire-prevention and environmental conditions at all four nuclear power plants and the territories adjacent to them have not changed and are within the limits of the current standards.

The main equipment of reactor compartments of power units, premises and buildings of power plants, perimeters of protected areas and nearby territories, as well as critical NPP facilities outside their protected areas are under enhanced surveillance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United Energy System of Ukraine is working stably.

Energoatom operates four nuclear power plants with 15 nuclear reactors (including 13 VVER-1000 reactors and two VVER-440 reactors with a combined installed capacity of 13,835 MW), two hydropower units at the Tashlyk pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant (which has an installed capacity of 302 MW), and two hydropower units at the Oleksandrivka hydroelectric power plant (an installed capacity of 11.5 MW).