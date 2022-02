Cyprus Will Support Disconnection Of Russia From SWIFT

Cyprus has stated that it will not block Russia's disconnection from SWIFT.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Italy and France will also support Russia's disconnection from SWIFT.

Earlier, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania expressed their support for such a decision.

The United States began to seriously consider the issue of disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT interbank system.