198 Civilians Killed, Including 3 Children, Due To Russian Attack On Ukraine - Liashko

Since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression, 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed at the hands of Russian invaders, 1,115 have been injured, 33 of them are children.

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law in Ukraine from 5:30 a.m. on February 24 for 30 days - until March 27.