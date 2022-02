Air Defense Shoots Down Russian Missile That Flew In Direction Of Dam Of Kyiv Reservoir - Infrastructure Minis

Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile in the morning, which flew in the direction of the dam of the Kyiv reservoir.

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this in a statement with reference to the Ukrvodshliakh state enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At 3:50 a.m. this morning, Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian missile that was flying in the direction of the dam of the Kyiv reservoir, located north of Kyiv. If the dam is destroyed, the flood will cause catastrophic casualties and damage, including flooding of residential areas of Kyiv and suburbs.

The destruction of the Kyiv dam can lead to the destruction of the Kaniv, Kremenchuk and other dams of the cascade and even an accident at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military recaptured the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) from the Russian invaders at night, the HPP is operating normally.