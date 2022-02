A shell hit a multi-storey residential building on Lobanovskyi Avenue in Kyiv.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the SESU received information that a shell hit a multi-storey residential building (17-18th floor) along Lobanovskyi Avenue, 6A. Evacuation is underway. 12 people and three pieces of equipment SESU were involved," the statement says.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova wrote on Facebook that prosecutors and investigators had left for the scene.

Information about the victims is being specified.

She also added that this is a direct violation of the laws and customs of war.

