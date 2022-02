Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba demands that the whole world isolate Russia after a missile hit a multi-story residential house in Kyiv.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I demand that the whole world fully isolate RF. Oust the ambassadors. Oil embargo. Eliminate RF’s economy. Stop RF’s military criminals,” the minister wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a shell hit a multi-story residential house on Lobanovskoho Avenue in Kyiv.

Kyiv city mayor/chairperson of the Kyiv city state administration Vitali Klitschko said that as of 6 a.m. a total of 35 people including two children were wounded in Kyiv.