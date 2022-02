At night, Ukrainian military men oust Russian occupants from the Kyiv hydro-electric power plant, the plant is operating as normal.

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company said that power units 5 and 6 of the Zaporizhia NPP in Zaporizhia region have been withdrawn to reserve.